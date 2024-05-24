Bhopal Updates: Retiered Army Man Duped Of ₹3.5L; 3 Dumper Thieves Arrested

Representational photo | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): A retired army soldier was duped of Rs 3.5 lakh in 2022 by a man, who promised to install a lift at his residence in Bag Sewaniya, the police said. The complainant had approached the court, which found the other person guilty and issued order for police inquiry, the police added.

As per Bag Sewaniya police, the complainant has been identified as Govind Singh Tejpal, a former soldier of Indian Army. He had to get a lift installed at his residence, for which he contacted a man named Satyasheel Balkhede in February 2022. Balkhede agreed to install the lift at Tejpal’s place, and demanded Rs 5 lakh from him.

Tejpal transferred Rs 3.52 lakh to him in 2022 end, after which Balkhede promised to begin the work soon. He kept some goods at Tejpal’s place, and even by 2023 February, did not begin the lift installation work. When Tejpal suspected Balkhede to be a fraudster, he sought reimbursement of his money. Balkhede, however, began ignoring his calls, after which, Tejpal approached court in October 2023. On Friday, the court found Balkhede guilt. As Balkhede is on the lam, the police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Ayodhya Nagar police on Friday arrested three persons who took away a dumper after assaulting its driver. The accused held the driver captive inside a moving autorickshaw where they robbed him and then pushed him out of the autorickshaw in Karond.

According to Ayodhya Nagar police, complainant Rajesh Bhoi approached police on late Thursday night. He said he was on his way to Bhanpur in his dumper, when four bike-borne men pelted stones at his vehicle near Ayodhya Nagar bypass. As he stopped the vehicle, one of them entered dumper’s cabin and asked him to give all his money and valuables to him at knifepoint.

When Bhoi told him he did not have money, they smashed his face with a stone. The man took over the dumper while three of his accomplices held him captive inside an autorickshaw. They assaulted him inside the moving autorickshaw and robbed him of his valuables like wrist watch and cell phone. They then pushed him out of the moving autorickshaw in Karond.

The police began probing the incident after Bhoi approached them. They sifted through CCTV camera footages and arrested the three accused on Friday morning. The trio identified themselves as Karan Rathore (20), Sameer Salamat (31) and Shahid Khan (24). Fourth accused Shakib Khan is on the run. The police seized the dumper valued at Rs 30 lakh, as well as Rs 9,800, a bike and a scooty from them.