Bhopal: Unprecedented drop in crime in city in last one year, says home minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal: Home minister Narottam Mishra addresses police officials on completion of one year of police commissioner system on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra on Friday claimed that the state capital witnessed an unprecedented decline in crimes against women and child and added that police prompt action proved effective in controlling goons and miscreants since the police Commissionerate system came into force in Bhopal.

The minister during a review meeting appreciated Bhopal police for the action initiated to bring down the crime in the city and the initiatives launched under community policing. DGP Sudhir Saxena, police commissioner Makrand Deoskar and other top police officials were present.

“There has been an unprecedented reduction in crime in Bhopal. The action taken by the Bhopal Police under restrictive sections for women safety and child safety and in controlling goons and miscreants has proved effective,” the minister said while talking to media persons after the review meeting.

The initiatives launched by the Bhopal police for women's safety, child safety and cyber security under community policing are commendable, surely the common people will get its direct benefit, the home minister added.

Efforts have been made to improve policing keeping in view public opinion and now the ranking of the police stations will be done by the general public and the slogan would be ‘Meri Police-MP Police’, said the minister.

Bhopal police have acted promptly in checking cyber crime and bringing them to books and a number of people who had fallen prey to cyber fraud could get back their money, said Mishra.

Police complaints have also come down and this shows that crime graph has drastically come down in the city.

The minister also appreciated Bhopal police for a special campaign to trace the missing girls saying that every police station has made special effort to ensure that the missing child is united with the family.

The Chief Minister had announced the implementation of commissioner system in Bhopal and Indore on November 21, 2021 and commissionerate system was implemented in Bhopal and Indore on December 9, 2021.

9,500 people have been bound over in a year: CP

About 9,500 people have been bound over this year under the commissionerate system to check incidents of crime, official sources said.

Last year, 2, 500 crimes were committed last year, but this year, the number has declined to 1,300, said commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar on Friday.

The police commissioner system has completed one year and the commissioner shared the achievements of the past year with the media.

The commissioner said that there had been a massive decline in the incidents of crime. In 2021, the number of criminals was 600, but this year, the number declined to 289. The police have also recovered many missing children within 12 days and brought them back to their homes.

