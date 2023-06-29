Bhopal: Uniform Civil Code: People Lend Support With Conditions

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during his visit to the city on Tuesday. Free Press sought views of Muslim and Hindu scholars on UCC. Excerpts:

Should be based on best practices There is no problem with UCC but it should be drafted honestly by compiling good features from personal laws of all religions. The representatives of all political parties should be involved in UCC drafting. If Modi and Shah will draft UCC, it will be anti-Muslim. But of course, Muslims will accept it if it is forced on them. I think this is only a ploy to divide people and polarise society.

-Uwais Arab, president, Association of Indian Muslims

It is unconstitutional The proponents of Uniform Civil Code have no idea what it should actually be. The laws, whether criminal or civil, are uniformly applicable to all the citizens irrespective of caste, creed, religion. The only difference is in family laws that are governed by different personal laws of different religions. This protection is given to citizens by Constitution of India. Forcing any religious community to do away with their religious beliefs is unconstitutional and detrimental to national integrity.

-Nikita Delouri, advocate

Desirable, advisable Uniform Civil Code is desirable and advisable. A majority of developed countries in the world including European nations have a UCC and so do Muslim-majority countries like Pakistan, Egypt and Indonesia. So, why should India not have it? It is already very late and I think UCC will promote harmony in society and a harmonious society is essential for the development of a nation.

- Alok Chatterjee , artiste

Govt should intervene The opinion of women should also be taken while drafting UCC. The drafting committee should include an equal number of men and women. After all, the changes in the civil code will have a major impact on women. The ban on triple talaq was a good decision. I believe government should intervene in personal laws of different religions.

- Mehrunnisa Parvez, writer

Explainer

Civil code or personal laws are laws that govern inheritance, marriage, divorce, child custody and alimony. Presently, different religious communities are governed by different sets of personal laws. By uniform civil code (UCC) is meant a set of common laws that will replace the personal laws of different communities.

MP population

Hindus: 90.89%

Muslims: 6.57%

Jains: 0.78%

Christians: 0.29%

Sikhs: 0.24%

Personal Law

At present, Muslim Personal Law is administered by Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has no statutory or constitutional standing. It is a non-governmental organisation. The Hindu Personal Law is governed by Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act and Hindu Disposition of Property Act.

