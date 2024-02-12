Bhopal: UAD Seeks To Amendment Municipal Act, 1961

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The urban administration and development department is working on a proposal to introduce amendment in the Municipal Act 1961 Section 43 (A), seeking to extend the lock-in period of no-confidence motion against the municipality and city council presidents to three years from the date of entering office. Two days ago, the proposal was forwarded to the UAD minister for approval.

Later, it will be sent to the law department. An officer of the UAD department said that the existing lock-in period of no-confidence motion is two years from the period of election. The extended lock-in period will provide a huge relief to the presidents as they can work for three years without any worry.

They can also survive the intimidation of corporators without any worry for three years as sometimes corporators get united and express no trust against the chairpersons, making them search for ways to save the chair, leaving works on the sidelines. Another aspect of the proposal is to change the condition of two third majority required to pass the motion to three fourth. After getting the consent of the law department, the proposal will go to the cabinet and will have to wait for another assembly session to get the approval.

Bhopal: Central Sindhi Panchayat Executive Body Constituted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The election of vice-presidents of the Central Sindhi Panchayat was held on Sunday. Other executive members were already elected unopposed. The elected vice-presidents are Mahesh Bajaj, Mohan Lalwani, Pradeep Artwani, Shankar Sachdev, DD Meghani. All the five vice-presidents are from the panel of former president Bhagwandas Israni.

National Sindhi Manch president Roshanlal had to face defeat. Now, Kishore Tanwani will be president, general secretary will be Nagdev Harish Kumar. Ravi Bhurani, Lakhan Dadlani, Dinesh Meghani, Manoj Nathani, Hari Rohara will be secretaries. Rajesh Kumar Bhurani will be treasurer and Pankaj Chhugani will be co-treasurer. Dhasrath Kukreja will be auditor. All the members are from Bhagwan Dev Israni panel. All the members were elected unopposed.