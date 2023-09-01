Bhopal: U-CRISP Tool Launched At MPCST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State science and technology minister Omprakash Sakhlecha said the benefit of technology should reach last person. Universal Climate Resilience Information System and Planning (U-CRISP) tool will help in understanding the ecosystem and climatic conditions.

The minister was addressing the launch event of U-CRISP tool organised by Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology here on Friday. He said that villages would be connected through the tool and the information received from it will reach villages. “We will have to work by understanding the difference that has risen between urban and rural areas due to rapid technological change,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh Youth Commission Chairman Nishant Khare, while laying stress on Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Respect of Nature, said the four mantras would save nature.

Team Head and Principal Investigator of IIED, Ritu Bhardwaj, said 54 people associated with pilot project were working as climate friends.

An international level resource centre was inaugurated at MPCST. The centre will be used for use of this tool at the global level and for training of global officers. An MoU was signed between the British High Commissioner, IIED and MPCST to promote science, technology and innovation in this field. Through this, both the institutions will be able to plan and work in technical and innovative areas in future.

