 Bhopal: Two Students Die After Speeding Car Hits Their Two-Wheeler Near Platinum Plaza
Both the victims were taken to Hamidia and 1250 Hospital respectively. Here, they both succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Monday, November 11, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two students died after a speeding car rammed into their two wheeler near the Platinum Plaza square in Bhopal. The accident happened on Sunday night when the students aged 23 and 24 years were returning home on their bike.

Both the victims were taken to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Post mortem of the deceased have been concluded and the bodies have been handed over to the family. A case has been registered and police is on the lookout for the accused.

According to information, the victims have been identified as Bhavesh (23) son of Indra Kumar Sanghani and Aryan (24) son of Anil Rai. Both, residents of Jagriti Colony, Bhopal, were on a white scooty when the accident occurred. According to sources, both were going from Mata Mandir square towards Roshan Pura on their two wheeler late at night. When they reached Platinum Plaza square, a speeding car rammed them from behind.

The car, after ramming into the two wheeler, reversed and fled the scene. Bystanders saw the accident happen and ran for their help. Bhavesh was taken to Hamidia Hospital and Aryan was sent to 1250 Hospital. Both the youths succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Police investigation

Police was called to both the hospitals and were informed about the accident. Acting on the statements from eye witnesses and the family members of the deceased, they filed a complaint. Police have started looking at the CCTV cameras in the area. Further investigation is underway.

