Bhopal: Two of a family among four killed after explosion in firecracker stored in house

Representative Image |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Four persons, including two members of a family, were killed and six others injured after a house, where firecrackers were manufactured and stored by a tenant, collapsed following a blast in Banmore town of Morena district on Thursday, a senior police official said.

Superintendent of police Ashutosh Bagri told Free Press that four persons were killed and six others injured in the blast incident. The first floor of the house was given on rent to Jameel Khan, who resided there with his family. He had stored a large quantity of firecrackers in the house without permission. Besides doing the repackaging of the crackers, a few crackers were also manufactured there.

The deceased were identified as Jameel Khan's wife Anno Khan (35), their daughter Zoya, Pappu Gurjar and Golu Prajapati died in the incident that occurred around 11 am, he said. Jameel survived as he jumped off the terrace immediately after the blast. Of the six injured, two were taken to Gwalior after being given preliminary treatment at Banmore local hospital, while the rest are being treated in Banmore. Two seriously injured have been admitted to the trauma centre and burn unit.

In the primary investigations it has come to fore that a blast occurred in the two-storey house during the repackaging of the crackers that were brought from outside. A few people were also making crackers in the same complex. The impact of the blast was so severe that the ground-plus-one-storey structure was reduced to rubble, while two nearby houses were damaged and houses situated in half a kilometre area were shaken .

Earlier, in Shivpuri on April 12, three including two minors were killed and 12 others injured when the crackers stored in a shop situated in a residential area caught fire.

Four cops suspended, inquiry against SDOP and police station in charge: HM

Home minister has suspended four police personnel and instituted an inquiry against the sub divisional officer of police and police station in-charge in connection with the firecracker blast incident.

Talking to media home minister Narottam Mishra stated that the head constable and other three cops have been suspended for failing to vigil on illegal storage of fire crackers in the residential area.

FIR has been registered and an inquiry instituted against the SHO including the SDOP for failing to keep watch on the transportation of illegal firecrackers and also its storage, said home minister.

The probe team will also look into the source of illegal firecrackers.