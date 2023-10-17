Bhopal: Two Killed In Car Crash In Sukhi Sewaniya

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired railway employee, aged 66, lost her life after the car she was driving, rammed into another vehicle in Sukhi Sewaniya locality of the city on Sunday, the police said.

Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) VVS Sengar said the woman who lost her life has been identified as Sadhna Singh Gaur (66). According to information received, the crash left her son Himanshu critically injured. He was rushed to a hospital. Eyewitness said, as the car reached Imalia junction of Sukhi Sewaniya, another car coming at a high speed collided head-on. Aakash Paswan (21), who was in the car, was killed on the spot.

The bodies were for post-mortem.