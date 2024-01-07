Bhopal: Two Key Meetings Of Cong Today

Congress | Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As part of its preparations for Lok Sabha election, the state Congress unit will hold meeting of newly formed Political Affairs Committee and district Congress presidents at party office here on Monday. State Congress president Jitu Patwari will address both the meetings. On Saturday late evening, All India Congress Committee (AICC) had announced formation of Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the state. The AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh is the Chairman of the Committee and Jitu Patwari is the convener. State incharge Rajiv Singh said PAC meeting would be held at 12.30 pm in which former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath will be present. The second meeting of Congress Lok Sabha incharge, district president, district incharge, state presidents of party’s frontal organisations, departments and cells will be held at 1 pm on the third floor of state Congress headquarters. The meeting will be chaired by Jitu Patwari. Others to be present include Kamal Nath and Digvajaya Singh.

Docs, engineers, PhD scholars approach BJP for LS ticket

With Lok Sabha election just a few months away, BJP has started receiving applications from ticket aspirants. The aspirants include doctors, engineers, PhD degree holders who have approached state president VD Sharma, BJP office secretary Raghvendra Sharma and state general secretary and MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani. “It is good that highly educated people are interested in joining politics and contesting Lok Sabha election,” said a senior office- bearer of BJP organisation.

When contacted, Bhagwandas Sabnani said, “BJP work has spread in all fields. People have faith in the party. People from all strata of the society are showing keen interest to serve the party and contest the election.” The party is creating database of applicants. Even during the recently held Assembly election, a sizeable numbers of highly educated people had approached party to seek ticket.

A BJP leader said that earlier educated people used to stay away from politics but now the situation has changed and they are showing keen interest in politics and it is a good thing.