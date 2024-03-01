Bhopal: Two Held For Hacking Man To Death In Idgah Hills | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahjehanabad police on Friday arrested two men who had hacked another person to death in Idgah Hills on Thursday noon. The police added that the dispute arose between the two parties as the deceased had raped the sister of key accused arrested by the police. According to Shahjehanabad police, accused Sonu (24) and Rahul (26) have been arrested.

The man who was hacked to death was Sonu Suryawanshi (20). The accused duo, after their arrest from Teela Jamlapura area on Friday, told the police that Suryawanshi had raped Sonu’s sister and still stalked her. Sonu added that Suryawanshi often used to hang around near his sister’s house and would flash a knife before her, threatening to kill her.

He even used to pass lewd comments at her, whenever she stepped out of the house. Sonu told police that he had told Suryawanshi to stay away from his sister but he did not listen. As a result, Sonu and his friend Rahul took the extreme step. The two accused have been sent to jail.

Bhopal: Constable Loses Rs 14L After Seeking Online Loan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable who had borrowed a loan of Rs 30,000 through an online app last year was duped by cyber crooks to the tune of Rs 14 lakh, police said. The crooks mounted pressure on him for more money. They morphed his pictures to impart them an obscene look, and sent them to his relatives.

Probe is on in the case. According to cyber crime officials, police constable Sudesh Gautam is a resident of TT Nagar. He approached city cyber cell on Friday and told them he had procured a loan of Rs 50,000 in 2023 through SUNNY ONLINE app.

The lenders deducted 40% of amount and gave him Rs 30,000. Five days after receiving the loan, the lenders began mounting pressure on him to return money. To return the amount, Gautam obtained more loan from other applications. The lenders of SUNNY app, even after receiving the loan, began mounting pressure on him to pay more. Thus, he ended up giving Rs 14 lakh to them. The cyber police have registered a case on the basis of Gautam’s complaint and launched probe.