Bhopal: Two Held For Attacking Class 11 Student Over Refusal To Give Money

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two miscreants who attacked a Class 11 student with a sickle in Talaiyya were arrested on Saturday morning. He refused to give Rs 500 to them to buy liquor. According to Talaiyya police, the boy who was stabbed was Yusuf Khan (18).

On Friday, he had gone to his aunt’s place in Itwara and was returning from there on two-wheeler when two persons stopped him near Islampura. One of the accused Kunal placed sickle on Yusuf’s neck and demanded money for alcohol. When he refused, Kunal’s accomplice Rahul attacked Yusuf on his shoulder with sickle. As Yusuf screamed for help, the duo fled. The onlookers rushed Yusuf to the hospital where he is said to be stable.

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old farmer from Sehore was killed after a speeding car rammed into his two-wheeler in Parwalia on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Lakhanlaal Sahu, a native of Chhatarpura in Sehore. Sahu’s daughter recently got married and he came to the city to pay a visit to his son-in-law’s family.

The incident happened when Sahu was returning home and a car hit his two-wheeler. The accused fled the spot. Sahu was grievously injured and rushed to a hospital by passers-by. Sahu, however, succumbed to his injuries an hour after getting admitted to the hospital. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the car driver.