Bhopal: Two Duped Of ₹7.75L On Pretext Of Job

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for allegedly duping two persons to the tune of Rs 7.75 lakh on the pretext of getting them jobs at a university in the city 10 years ago.

The police said that one of the victims had filed a complaint almost a year ago after which a probe was launched and an FIR was registered against the accused on Wednesday.

Investigating officer (IO) at Ayodhya Nagar police station Gaurav Singh said that the complainant, Ashok Dhangar is a native of Rajgarh. He had moved to Bhopal in 2013 and later struck a friendship with his house owner, identified as Poonamchand.

As Dhangar was in dire need of a job, Poonamchand told him that he has good contacts at a university in the city and promised him a Grade-2 assistant job in lieu of money.

Poonamchand demanded Rs 4 lakh for the same. Dhangar also told about this to his friend in Rajgarh, identified as Sanjay Meena. In September 2013, the duo gave Poonamchand Rs 7 lakh in cash and transferred Rs 75,000 to his bank account. Poonamchand then told them that they will receive the offer letter soon.

However, a year ago, when Dhangar realised that he was not going to bag the job, he demanded a refund. Poonamchand promised to return the amount and fled. Dhangar then approached the police and lodged a complaint against Poonamchand. The probe was completed on Wednesday and Poonamchand was booked. A search was on to nab him, IO Singh said.