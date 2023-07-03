Bhopal: Two-Day C 20 Summit Ends With 7 Recommendations | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Civil 20 Sewa Summit 2023 held under the aegis of G 20 ended on Sunday with working group making seven recommendations. They will be compiled and will be presented at the final G 20 Summit to be held in September.

The summit saw participation of delegates from India, Uzbekistan, Tanzania, Nigeria, Turkmenistan and other countries. Addressing a press conference after the summit, ISRN CEO and Sewa Summit’s national convener Santosh Gupta said 15 more working groups would submit their recommendations at the G 20 submit.

A policy will be made based on them. One of the best recommendations made by C 20 working group was to compile best practices (including philanthropic) of G 20 countries. Padamshri Nivedita Bhide, Vice-Chairperson of Vivekananda Centre, expressed her views.

2 Books Released

At the valedictory session, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released two books - Sewa, Sushashan and Sahbhagita Ke Do Dashak and Sewa: Sense of Service: Compendium of Practices Across G 20 Countries. He presented Sewa Yogi award to 16 people.

‘Need For Skilled People’

In the first session on Sunday, BJP leader and ICCR chairman Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said exposure without experience had no meaning. There is need for skilled people in policy formulation. NITI Ayog’s senior advisor Anand Shekhar spoke on four Ps - Policies, Partnership, Promotion and People Driven.

7 Recommendations

The C 20 working groups made seven recommendations. The first one is to compile exemplary service traditions of G 20 countries to promote cross-country learning, cooperation between countries. Another is to establish a global network of NGOs. The other recommendations include development of module to encourage people to lead a positive life and to use the knowledge of old people in nation building.