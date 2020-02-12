Bhopal: Two children, dog rescued from blazing house

BHOPAL: Two children were rescued after a major fire broke out at a house in Silawatpura area near Mangalwara on Wednesday. The family members had gone out for their work leaving their two kids when the fire engulfed the house.
The fire broke out around 2 pm at the house of a Jaimala Yadav who runs a jewellery shop in the Chowk Bajaar. Jaimala informed police that there was a short circuit at her house around 2 which possibly led to fire. Two floors of the house were destroyed in the fire. The children, who were on third floor were saved by the neighbpurs, while our dog hid itself under the bed and was later rescued unharmed, she said. A bike parked outside the house also exploded due to fire.
Since the house was located in a narrow lane, the fire fighters had a tough time dousing the flames. There are several shops and residential complexes around making it difficult for the fire tender to move closer to the house on the fire. Due to encroachment and congestion in the lane, the fire tenders were parked on the main road and the water pipes were extended to the house to control the blaze.
The owner of the house has claimed that his property and goods worth Rs 30 lakh was destroyed in the fire. Hanumanganj police have registered an FIR.
