Bhopal: Two children, dog rescued from blazing house

BHOPAL: Two children were rescued after a major fire broke out at a house in Silawatpura area near Mangalwara on Wednesday. The family members had gone out for their work leaving their two kids when the fire engulfed the house.

The fire broke out around 2 pm at the house of a Jaimala Yadav who runs a jewellery shop in the Chowk Bajaar. Jaimala informed police that there was a short circuit at her house around 2 which possibly led to fire. Two floors of the house were destroyed in the fire. The children, who were on third floor were saved by the neighbpurs, while our dog hid itself under the bed and was later rescued unharmed, she said. A bike parked outside the house also exploded due to fire.