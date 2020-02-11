Jaggi Vasudev not a Sadguru but a fraud Baba: Waterman Rajendra Singh

BHOPAL: Magsaysay award winner Rajendra Singh who is renowned as waterman said that Jaggi Vasudev may call himself Sadguru but actually, he is a fraud baba.
Singh was in the state capital to participate in a seminar on Right to Water Act on Tuesday.
Singh also demanded that inquiry should be held into the funds given to Vasudev by previous government. How these funds were utilised needs to be probed, he added.
“Give a missed call to rejuvenate the rivers- what a fraud it was. Are rivers rejuvenated by giving missed calls,” he asked.
Waterman did not stop here and said that Jaggi Vasudev had killed his wife. Not only this, Jaggi usurped the land given to farmers in Coimbatore under Vinobha Bhave’s Bhudan scheme and this matter is in the court now.
Such Babas cannot revive rivers nor can they contribute to solving issues related to water.
Babas of this kind believe only in pomp and show and should not be given any importance, he added.
Singh also did not spare Computer Baba (who has changed sides and is with Congress now).
“Rivers cannot be saved by people who have hunger for power and posts. They can only be saved by connecting people with the mission,”’ he added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)