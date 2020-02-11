Jaggi Vasudev not a Sadguru but a fraud Baba: Waterman Rajendra Singh

BHOPAL: Magsaysay award winner Rajendra Singh who is renowned as waterman said that Jaggi Vasudev may call himself Sadguru but actually, he is a fraud baba.

Singh was in the state capital to participate in a seminar on Right to Water Act on Tuesday.

Singh also demanded that inquiry should be held into the funds given to Vasudev by previous government. How these funds were utilised needs to be probed, he added.

“Give a missed call to rejuvenate the rivers- what a fraud it was. Are rivers rejuvenated by giving missed calls,” he asked.