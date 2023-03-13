Bhopal: Tutor's brother sentenced to double life imprisonment in minor rape case

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court convicted a 24-year-old man for raping a six-and-a-half-year old girl on Monday and sentenced him to double life imprisonment. Additional Sessions Judge Padma Jathav passed the order. Life imprisonment has been awarded to Ankit Mali for rape and under POCSO Act.

A case was registered under Sections 376(a)(b), 376(2)F, 5m/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to public prosecution officials.

According to special public prosecution officer TP Gautam, the six-and-a-half-year old victim visited sister of accused for tuition on September 27, 2021. Accused Ankit Mali offered toffee and tied cloth around eyes and took her in a room. Ankit sexually assaulted victim. She narrated her ordeal to parents when they asked why was she crying.