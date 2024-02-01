Bhopal: Turmoil In State Bureaucracy, Officers Busy Conspiring Against One Another

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There may not be any political upheaval in the state, but the state bureaucracy is in turmoil.

The officers are hatching conspiracies and making complaints against one another.

The officers are trying to damage their colleagues by hook or by crook. Two complaints were lodged in the Lokayukta office last week about buying computers.

The computers were bought when Chief Secretary Veena Rana was the head of the Board office.

In the complaints filed on January 23, the rates of computer were compared with those of the ones bought by the department of cooperatives.

In the complaint, filed by comparing the rates of computers bought by the department of cooperatives with those of the Board office, it was said that the prices paid by the Board office were higher than those of the department of cooperatives.

It was alleged that a sum of Rs 50 crore was misappropriated in the purchase.

On January 30, a complaint about the purchase of computers in the department of cooperatives was also filed, and it was alleged that the department paid Rs 27 crore more to buy the computers.

This complaint is similar to the one filed against the Chief Secretary.

Apart from these two complaints, the bureaucrats are busy finding faults with one other. The number of such complaints shot up after the second list of transfer of officers was out a few days ago.

According to sources, papers related to committing irregularities may be out in the coming days.

The number of complaints against the bureaucrats, sent to the probe agencies, may shoot up in the coming days.

The audio of a senior officer, demanding carrots from a company, may come out.

This officer was removed from an important department because of the audio. A few powerful officers holding important departments are being removed and new ones brought in.

Nevertheless, during the season of transfer, the officers who have been holding important positions are still holding those posts.