Bhopal: Truck That Ran Over Woman Goes Up In Flames

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A container truck that crushed a woman to death and rammed into two vehicles on Friday afternoon near the collectorate caught fire under mysterious circumstances late in the night.

The police said several Air Conditioner (AC) units worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. Koh-e-fiza police station house officer (SHO) Brijendra Marskole said that the driver of the container truck after ramming into an SUV and an autorickshaw and killing the woman named Shantibai Shrivas, had fled from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

The truck was parked near the collectorate on Friday night after the incident and caught fire, the reason for the same is not known yet. The autorickshaw driver as well as the driver of the SUV were injured in the incident. The carelessness of the police also came to the fore, as even hours after the incident, they did not take the vehicle to the police station.

SI Among 7 Booked For Abetting Suicide Of Head Constable's Brother

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ayodhya Nagar police of the city on Saturday claimed to have cracked the blind suicide case of a head constable’s brother. Seven persons, including a sub-inspector posted at the Kotwali police station of the city, have been booked for abetting the man’s suicide.

According to the Ayodhya Nagar police, Manoj Raghuwanshi had died by suicide on December 1. His elder brother, who is posted as a head constable at a police station in Bhopal, hit up the Ayodhya Nagar police demanding a probe into the matter.

A suicide note was also recovered from the spot and he had filmed a video too in which he had levelled allegations of mental harassment on an SI based in Vidisha as well as his wife and in-laws, of transferring his property on their name.

After a probe was launched, the Ayodhya Nagar police registered a case against the wife of the deceased, named Jyoti Raghuwanshi, SI Gaurav Raghuwanshi, Jyoti’s kin named Ram Singh Raghuwanshi and four other of her kin. As claimed by the Ayodhya Nagar police, all the accused are at large.