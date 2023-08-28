Bhopal: Trolley Trial Conducted On Metro Track

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of Bhopal Metro train have conducted trolley run on five-kilometre stretch on which Metro train trial run is expected to take place in September. Conducted on Saturday, the trial run was successful. The trolley trial run was held from Rani Kamlapati railway station to Subash Nagar Metro station. Now, metro train officials are looking forward to conducting trial run for Metro train.

Coaches and engine for Bhopal Metro train will reach city from Savli in Vadodara (Gujarat) on any day from September 15 to September 25. “It will take only a day or two to assemble coaches after which train trial can be done,” an official said.

Alstom Company is manufacturing Metro train engine and coaches.

Residents get curious

Metro train model installed at Smart City park has become a major attraction for people. They are reaching park with their family members and children to see how it will look and what modern facilities are available in it.

They are curiously looking at different features of train model to understand their functions. They sit on chairs to know the comfort level. They are also learning how electronic screen showing the route and stoppage of train works and how it indicates one station in advance.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had inaugurated Bhopal Metro train. Sunday was the first day of opening of Bhopal Metro Train model for public view. The first day saw huge rush of people. Same was the situation on Monday.

