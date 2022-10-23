Bhopal: Tribals arrested during protest against police atrocities

Tribals during protest |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Sunday arrested tribals in Seoni district. They were protesting against police for beating tribal youth Santosh Dhruve in jail. The latter was jailed in connection with murder of Vikky Kahar, also a tribal.

The tribals under banner of Sarva Adivasi Samaj on Sunday were on way to hand over memorandum addressed to Governor but police stopped them, according to Sarva Adivasi Samaj leaders.

As per memorandum, Vikky Kahar died on September 29, 2022. Police called it murder and Santosh Durve was called at police station on September 30. He was beaten in police custody. Dhruve was called at police station on October 12 again and beaten there.

Tribal community has also raised the question on medical report of Santosh Druve. The hospital has issued normal medical report of Santosh Dhruve, memorandum added.

Advocate Jhanak Lal Kumare of Sarva Adivasi Samaj said, “We were arrested when we protested. We were arrested under Section 151 of CrPC. Later, we were released on bail. We are protesting against beating of Santosh Dhruve in police custody. We demand fair investigation in Vikky Kahar murder case. "