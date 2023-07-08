Bhopal: Tribals Are Big-Hearted People, Says Vikarm Mastal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tribals are big-hearted people as the victim of Sidhi pee-gate incident has asked to forgive the accused, Adipurush Hanuman fame actor Vikram Mastal told media persons here on Saturday.

Mastal joined Congress party recently and said he was impressed by the working of former chief minister Kamal Nath. When he reached MPCC office, several fans gathered and tried to take selfi with the actor.

Talking about the upcoming Assembly elections, he said, “This election is between the truth and lie, between Dharma and Adharma and between construction and destruction”.

He praised Chhindwara model of development. “When I reached Chhindwara to join Congress party, Kamal Nath asked me take a tour of the city. When I visited the places, I felt I am visiting Metro city of our country. The multi- brand outlets and factories producing high class products can be seen in the district,” Mastal added.