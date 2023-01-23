Bhopal: Travel agency owner booked for duping couple of Rs 16 lakh

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayodhya Nagar police station staff have registered a case of fraud against the owner of a travel agency based in Delhi for duping a couple of Rs 16 lakh on pretext of taking them on a tour to Dubai, the police said on Monday.

Ayodhya Nagar police station house officer Neelesh Awasthi said that the complainant Monika Ahuja (30), a resident of Ayodhya Nagar, had planned a trip to Dubai with her husband Om Prakash Ahuja. They contacted a travel agency based in Delhi for the purpose.

The agency owner Jugal Kishore Sharma promised to provide amenities to the couple during their visit to Dubai. He demanded Rs 16 lakh from the couple for the trip. The couple paid the amount to Sharma and left for Dubai in November 2022.

However, no amenities were provided to them on the trip. When the couple asked for the refund of their money, Sharma refused after which the husband-wife approached police on Monday evening and lodged a complaint against the accused. The documentary evidences are being examined after which probe will be initiated in the case, the police said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)