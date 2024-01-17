Bhopal: Transfer List Not Released, Govt Counts On Officers With Additional Charges

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government handed over additional charges to officers late Tuesday night. Additional chief secretary (ACS) of Narmada Valley Corporation SN Mishra is also holding the charge of the Tribal Development Department and the SC Welfare Department. After Mishra was given the additional charge of Agricultural Production Commissioner (APC), the charge of the horticulture department was taken from JN Kansotia and handed over to principal secretary of PWD Sukhveer Singh.

The responsibility of the director of food and that of the director of Management of Warehousing Corporation have been handed over to managing director of Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, Tarun Pathode. Because the list of the transfer of secretary-level IAS officers was not released after the formation of the new government, most of the officers have been given additional charges.

The charge of additional departments has been recently handed over to many officers. ACS (home) Rajesh Rajora has been given the additional charge of the transport department. Likewise, Nikunj Shrivastava has been given revenue, IT and the charge of the mining department. Although Deepali Rastogi is heading the important wings like Women and Child Development Department and the Commercial Tax Department, she has been given the additional charge of the cooperative department.

After the change of government, departments were not changed at Mantralaya-level. Whenever there is any vacancy in any department, an officer is given an additional charge of it. Before the election, several officers went to the Centre on deputation, but none of the officers were posted to those departments where important posts had fallen vacant after their departure to Delhi.