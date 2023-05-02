 Bhopal: Training with feet full of blisters, Rusha Tambat reaches 33rd spot in world
Despite attaining 33rd rank in the world, she doesn't have sponsors. Now, Rusha's father, who is a retired army officer, is spending his savings to help her achieve her dream, which is to win an Olympics medal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Rusha Tambat (left) in action | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old karate player from Bhopal has attained 33rd position in World Karate Ranking. Rusha Tambat started karate when she was in Class 6. She had everything in her that was needed to become a world champion except a karate mat. She often came back home with blisters on feet.

A student of Army Public School, Rusha has been performing well in international karate competitions. She made headlines when she won bronze medal in 10th Commonwealth Karate Championship 2022 and Commonwealth Club Karate Championship held in Birmingham, England.

After that, she won bronze medal in South Asian Karate Championship held in Sri Lanka. She displayed her skill in World Karate Championship held in Turkey and Asian Karate Championship held in Uzbekistan. After taking part in these championships, the World Karate Federation updated the rankings.

Despite attaining 33rd rank in the world, Rusha doesn't have sponsors. An organisation promised to give her financial assistance but it denied after two tournaments. Now, Rusha's father, who is a retired army officer, is spending his savings to help her achieve her dream, which is to win an Olympics medal. She even tried to meet ministers to get financial aid but it went in vain.

