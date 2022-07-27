e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Traffic violator cop’s mobike seized as video goes viral

In the video, a biker was seen violating traffic norms but no action was taken against him, as he himself was a cop.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 11:16 PM IST
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police have seized a high speed modified motorcycle owned by police personnel here on Tuesday. The action comes following instructions of additional commissioner of police Sachin Atulkar after a video went viral on social media in which a motorcycle was seen violating traffic norms but no action was taken against him, as he himself was a cop.

The traffic police had stopped the motorcyclist as there was no registration number on his bike and instead on the number plate ‘police’ was written. The biker, who was police personnel, had even failed to show any papers, however, the traffic police let him leave without initiating any action for flouting the traffic norms.

Deputy commissioner Hansraj told Free Press that the motorcycle has been seized from the cop's residence at CRPF camp. He has been instructed to appear before CJM court within 15 days along with the papers.

