Bhopal: Traffic Snarls Leave Commuters Red-faced |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Almost an hour before the swearing in ceremony of new chief minister and two deputy chief ministers at Motilal Nehru stadium, huge traffic jam was witnessed on the road leading to the venue on Wednesday.

From 10 am, roads were chock-a-block with vehicles and crawled inch by inch. Police personnel and traffic cops had a hard time as traffic jam caused inconvenience to VIPs whose vehicles got stuck in the traffic.

Vehicle drivers took more than an hour to cover the distance between MP Nagar Square to police control room, which is roughly 1.5 kilometres. The vehicles parked along the road near police control room compounded the traffic problem. The traffic chaos was also witnessed on the road from PHQ road going towards police control room square.

Entry gates closed

Both the entry gates of Lal Parade Ground were closed at 10 am, leaving hundreds of people who came from far flung areas of state, stranded outside the gate. Large number of women arrived from other places of state, specially Ujjain, the native city of new chief minister Mohan Yadav.

Seeing the gates closed, some people started to raise the slogans. After 15 minutes, the gates were opened to allow entry to people.