Bhopal: Traffic resumes on Bharat Talkies ROB

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical education minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang conducted a trial run on Bharat Talkies ROB and restored traffic on it on Thursday. Earlier, Sarang inspected the completed repair work of the bridge.

During the inspection, mayor Malti Rai, local people's representative and officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) were also present.

The minister informed that the Bharat Talkies ROB, which connects a large area of Bhopal with Bhopal station, has been opened for traffic again.

As of now, asphalt has not been put over the bridge. Ashphaltation will be done after trial for a week, but the traffic has been resumed in a bid to ease the movement of passengers.

Sarang said that the bearings and joints of the ROB put in place in 1972 were completely damaged due to the increasing pressure of traffic and wear and tear leading to a real possibility of a major accident.

A total of 360 bearings and 15 expansion joints of the bridge have been changed. Due to this, the life of the bridge has increased by about 25 years.

The minister did a trial run on the bridge by driving a jeep for about half an hour. He reached Bhopal station platform number -1 near the Bajaria police post by driving a jeep till Sangam Tiraha on the other side of the bridge. Other two and four-wheelers were also plying on the ROB at the time. The minister had given instructions to complete the work within 15 days till May 25 and the PWD completed the work within the time frame.