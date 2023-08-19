Bhopal: Traffic Diversion Following Shah's Visit

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic will be diverted in certain areas from 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday as Union home minister Amit Shah will address a function at Kushabhau Thakre convention centre in the city.

Commute will remain shut from Roshanpura Square to old police control room trijunction and from Aquarium trijunction to Gandhi Park trijunction. The commuters will be able to go to Bharat talkies from Roshanpura Square via Banganga square, aquarium, Khatlapura and PHQ trijunction. All buses on the route will be required to pass through Apex Bank, Link Road number 1, board office square, DB mall, press complex, BSNL trijunction, EOW office, KV number 1, Maida mills trijunction, Subhash Nagar RoB bridge and Bogda bridge.

Buses arriving in the city from Ujjain and Indore will halt at Halalpur bus stand. They will not be allowed to enter Lalghati. The same will apply for buses ferrying passengers from Rajgarh and Biaora.

