Bhopal traffic cops go tough on helmetless riders

Cops checking traffic rule violators in city on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Complying with the orders of PHQ, the traffic police came crashing down on helmetless bikers in the city on Monday. The cops intensified helmet rule enforcement by penalising two-wheeler riders and the pillions found sans helmet. The action comes on the directives of police headquarters in compliance with High Court orders.

The PHQ has issued instructions to all government and private offices, educational institutions, petrol pump stations making helmets mandatory for two-wheeler drivers as well as by the pillion rider. The orders have been given to traffic cops to intensify drive against helmetless riders on city roads.

As per the order issued by the PHQ, the office heads, principals of the schools and colleges, fuel stations owners have been asked to restrict the entry of two-wheeler riders into premises if found driving sans helmet.

The instructions were issued following the order of principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on the Motor Vehicle Act Section 128 and 19 pertaining to helmet usage.

On Saturday, the PHQ had issued the orders, instructing the offices’ head to initiate strict action against employees found violating helmet rule. They have been asked to restrict their entry in office if they are found driving without a helmet and violating other traffic rules.

Cops checking traffic rule violators in city on Monday | FP

Similarly, instructions have been given to the school and college principals to instruct their teachers and students to wear the helmets. The students not wearing helmets will be restricted from entering the school/college premises and also their parents shall be informed about the same, said the directive. The district magistrate (collector) will be going to issue the orders in this regard.

Petrol pump owners have been directed not to give fuel to two-wheeler riders if they are found driving sans helmet. They have been asked to ensure that pillion riders are also wearing helmets. Local bodies like municipal corporations, Nagar Palika, Nagar Panchayat, Gram Panchayat and cantonment board have been instructed to allow parking of only those two- wheeler at the parking lot only if the riders are using helmets.

Cops checking traffic rule violators in city on Monday | FP

According to provisions of Section 128, ‘No driver of a two-wheeled motorcycle shall carry more than one person in addition to himself on the motorcycle and no such person shall be carried otherwise than sitting on a proper seat securely fixed to the motorcycle behind the driver's seat with appropriate safety measures’.

‘As per the section 129 of the Motor Vehicle Act, every person, above four years of age, driving or riding or being carried on a motorcycle of any class or description shall, while in a public place, wear protective headgear conforming to ISI standards’, says the orders.

Time to time the PHQ issues orders regarding helmet and seat belts while driving, however, the execution of the orders has always remained a problem area.