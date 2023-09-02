Bhopal: Trader Who Had Duped Man Of ₹21L Nabbed From Tamil Nadu

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch has nabbed a trader who had duped a man residing in the city to the tune of Rs 21 lakh in 2022 from Tamil Nadu, officials said on Friday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that in August 2022, a man named Jagadeesh Vasantani had approached the crime branch and had stated in his complaint that the proprietor of the Tummala Sai Kripa traders had offered to deliver him oil at a heavy discount. Vasantani had placed an order of Rs 21 lakh and had given him money in advance.

The accused did not deliver the order and went missing, after which Vasantani approached the crime branch and lodged a complaint. The cops had issued a look-out notice for the accused. A few days ago, the cops received a tip-off about the man trying to flee to Malaysia from Tamil Nadu.

A team of Bhopal crime branch hightailed it to Tamil Nadu and nabbed the accused from the Chennai airport. They have brought the accused to Bhopal. The accused is a native of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, additional DCP Chouhan said.