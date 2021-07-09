Bhopal: Trader falls for the lure of cheap concentrators, loses Rs 18 lakh

BHOPAL: Unidentified miscreants duped a trader of Rs 18 lakh promising him of supplying oxygen concentrator at a lesser rate. Police said the trader Akshay Jain had contacted a dealer viewing an advertisement on social media.†

Jain, a resident of Alkapuri, told police that he runs a medical agency in Bhopal and was flooded with demands of oxygen concentrators. And when he saw the advertisement he approached the dealer.

It occurred in May and he placed an order worth Rs 18 lakh.

When the trader placed an order, the dealer asked him to make an advance payment of Rs 9 lakh. The remaining amount was to be deposited after the delivery. However, the accused again made him deposit Rs 9 lakh promising him of a swift delivery of the concentrators. Jain, without giving a second thought deposited the said amount.

However, when the concentrators were not delivered even after a week, Jain tried to contact the dealer but he found his number switched off.

After having failed to get the money even after two months, Jain lodged a complaint with the crime branch. Police registered a case and booked the accused.