Bhopal: Tomar To Become Speaker Unopposed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar is going to be the next Speaker of the House. He filed papers for the post Speaker on Monday, but he is set to be elected unopposed, because the Congress members also signed the papers of Tomar as proposers.

Tomar recently resigned as Union Agriculture Minister. Before becoming the Speaker, Tomar was a minister in the state government, party’s state unit president and national general secretary. Tomar who fought the assembly election from Dimni constituency was a strong contender for the post of chief minister. Once Mohan Yadav was sworn in as Chief Minister, it was decided that Tomar will be the Speaker.

Will raise voice for creation of Bhil state: Dondiyar

Kamleshwar Dondiyar, MLA from Bharat Adivasi Party (B.A.P) has said that creation of a separate Bhil state is the first priority of his party and he would raise the demand in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. The Bhil state concept envisages inclusion of tribal dominated areas of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat. In an interaction with the Free Press, the newly elected MLA said that Bhil state concept vouches to include Sailana, Alirajpur, Badwani, Khandwa, Jhabua and Khargone from Madhya Pradesh and Banswada, Pratapgarg, Dungarpur, Sirohi and Sadki of Rajasthan. Likewise some parts of Gujarat like Bharuch, Dahod, Panchmahal, Surat also form part of the Bhil State concept.

In Rajasthan, the party has three MLAs and they will push the demand of Bhil state on the floor of Rajasthan assembly, said Dondiyar. In Madhya Pradesh assembly, the party will raise the demand of Bhil State, he added. The MLA said he would also raise the issues of his assembly constituency Sailana (Ratlam) in the Assembly. “There are many villages in the constituency where people face drinking water problems and during summer season, they have to walk to another village to fetch water,” the MLA said. Addressing drinking water issues of his constituency, taking water to every agriculture field and checking migration of tribals to other states are in his priority list, said the MLA.

Dondiyar takes oath in English

Kamleshwar Dondiyar, the state’s only non-BJP and non-Congress member, elected from Ratlam’s reserved Sailana seat, took oath in English in the Assembly on Monday. The newly elected MLA reached assembly along with father, mother, wife and infant baby. His parents were too happy to see their son taking the oath in the Assembly. They said that it’s a matter of pride that their son has become the MLA.

