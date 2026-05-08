 Bhopal To Host Mega Aadhaar Drive At 26 Post Offices On May 8 & 9
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Bhopal To Host Mega Aadhaar Drive At 26 Post Offices On May 8 & 9

Bhopal will host a two-day Aadhaar Services Mega Drive on May 8 - 9 at post offices. Camps will run at 3 head and 23 sub-post offices for enrolment and updates. A token system will manage crowds. Services run 8 am - 8 pm at major centres and till 6 pm elsewhere. Citizens must bring original documents, pay a small fee, and carry an active mobile number.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 08, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
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Bhopal To Host Aadhaar Mega Drive In May 8 & May 9 At 26 Post Offices | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An Aadhar Services Mega Drive is being held in capital Bhopal on May 8 and May 9 for the residents who wish to update their Aadhaar cards. 

The drive is going to be carried out at the post-offices in the capital, making it convenient for the residents to visit and get their details corrected.

Token system introduced 

According to information, the Indian Postal Department will be running the special two-day mega drive on May 8 and 9 to provide easy and accessible Aadhaar services to citizens.

During the campaign, special camps will be set up at major post offices across the district. 

A total of 3 head post offices and 23 major sub-post offices will offer services such as new Aadhaar enrolment and updates including name, address, date of birth, and mobile number.

To avoid overcrowding, a token system has been introduced so that people can access services in an organised manner.

Timings

According to the department, Aadhaar services will be available from 8 am to 8 pm at Bhopal GPO, Central TT Nagar, and BHEL head post offices. At other sub-post offices, services will be provided from 8 am to 6 pm.

The postal department has appealed to citizens to arrive on time with the required documents to avail the services smoothly.

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Documents needed

Name change: PAN card, voter ID, passport, or driving licence

Address change: Electricity/water bill, bank passbook, rent paper, or ID card

Mobile number: No document needed, just visit centre

Date of birth: Birth certificate or 10th marksheet

Biometric (photo/fingerprint): Aadhaar card

Important notes

Bring original documents

Small fee needed

Keep your mobile number active

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