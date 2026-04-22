Special Aadhaar Service Drive At Post Offices In Indore On April 25 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Posts in Indore will conduct a special drive on April 25 to provide Aadhaar-related services to residents, aiming to improve access and convenience for the public.

Under this campaign, Aadhaar enrolment and update service centres at post offices will offer a range of facilities, including new Aadhaar registration, corrections in existing cards, biometric updates and linking of mobile numbers and email IDs with Aadhaar data.

According to officials, token distribution for the drive will take place on April 23 and 24. On the day of the campaign, all Aadhaar centres will remain operational from 8 am to 6 pm. The postal department has urged citizens to visit their nearest post office Aadhaar centre to take advantage of these services.

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The initiative will be carried out across several locations in the city, including GPO, Nagar Head Post Office, City-2, Vallabh Nagar, Bijasen, Vijay Nagar, Army Headquarters, Sudama Nagar, Nandanagar, Rajendra Nagar, Khatiwala Tank, Industrial Estate, Kanadia Road, Tilak Nagar, Collectorate, Manorama Ganj and Lokmanya Nagar post offices.