Bhopal To Get 1st Mega International Convention Centre With 2K-Plus Seating, Lodging, Boarding Facilities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first mega international convention centre in Bhopal will come up by March 2026 on the land adjoining the Minto Hall. Madhya Pradesh tourism will be building the convention centre, which will cost around Rs 100 crore. It will have an auditorium with a capacity of seating more than 2,000 persons, lodging and boarding facilities.

It will also have media centre, business centre, restaurants, dining halls, galleries banquet, exhibition halls and all other amenities needed for a proper convention centre.

The project is aimed at promoting MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism in the city. The Union tourism ministry had launched a National Strategy for MICE Industry in 2022 to develop India as a favoured destination for organising conventions, meetings and exhibitions by corporates and others from India and abroad.

The Minto Hall, now known as Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre, has a capacity of just 800. It has a restaurant but lacks accommodation for the delegates. Managing director of MP Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC), Ilayaraja T told Free Press that M P Tourism is arranging funding for the project under “Special Assistance to the States for Capital Investment Scheme” of the Government of India.

“We have forwarded the proposal to the Union Finance Ministry and clearance is expected soon,” he adds.

Joint Director (Planning), MP Tourism Board, Prashant Baghel said it will be the first and biggest International Convention Centre in the state capital which will be set up in heritage building.

The proposed Convention Centre will have a main auditorium with a capacity of 2,000-plus, rooms where the delegates would be able to stay, dining halls, restaurants, exhibition halls, galleries and other facilities for holding big conventions, meetings and exhibitions. It will come up on the land adjoining Minto Hall, where an aquarium popularly known as ‘Machhli Ghar’ once stood