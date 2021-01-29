Bhopal to get 100 e-vehicles charging stations soon

BHOPAL: Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) will install electric vehicle charging stations at around 100 locations in the city.

BSCDCL will be the first among all the smart cities to build a network of charging stations in a city.

These stations will be used by electric vehicles. These fast charging stations will charge the vehicles within an hour. BSCDCL will install e-charging stations in next three months, said the chief executive officer (CEO) BSCDCL Aditya Singh.

BSCDCL has signed a MoU with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for installation of the stations. EESL has agreed to give 70 paise to the corporation for the charging of a vehicle.

The initiative will promote use of electric vehicles for conservation of nature. EESL will install each station at a cost of Rs 7 lakh. Also the company will manage these stations for the next ten years. Bhopal smart city is already using e-vehicles. Once these stations are installed, there are chances of rise in the number of e-vehicles in Bhopal.