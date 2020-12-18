Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Smart City ranked 1st in Smart City mission of GoI

BHOPAL: The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs has ranked Bhopal Smart City as the best in the Smart City mission in the country. The ranking was released after assessment of tendering and project implementation in all the Smart Cities across the country.

After Bhopal, Indore is the only Smart City to be ranked under 10. Indore is placed at fourth rank.

The Ahmedabad and Surat Smart Cities are ranked second and third, respectively.

Such projects as the Arch Bridge, Smart Road, Boulevard Street, Government Housing Phase-1, and the Sadar Manzil project that is being developed under the Heritage Conservation Scheme of the Pan-City Project, the ABD area and others were assessed by the government before the ranking was allotted.

Most of these projects have either reached the completion stage or are now fully complete. All those projects that were complete would be inaugurated soon, said Smart City CEO Aditya Singh.

The Smart City has also made efforts for land monetisation in the ABD area, under which investors have been invited for land parcels available in the area.