Bhopal: To discuss contribution of Kashmiri Pandits in Urdu is real 'Kashmir File', says Urdu scholar Rajesh Raina

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Discussing the contribution of Kashmiri Pandits in Urdu is the real ‘Kashmir File,’ said Urdu scholar Rajesh Raina.

Urdu is a Hindustani language, it should not be associated with any religion, he added.

Raina from Kashmir was speaking in a seminar on ‘Kashmiri Panditon ka Urdu Bhasha Evam Sahitya mein Avdan’ (Contribution of Kashmiri Pandits to Urdu language and literature) at Gauranjani Auditorium of Ravindra Convention Center in the city on Monday evening.

Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi organised the event. Raina from Kashmir was the chief guest.

Senior litterateur and poet Brij Nath Betab, presiding over the seminar, said that Kashmiri Pandits live in every corner of the world and their role has been important on various surfaces. They have played the most important role in the field of Urdu journalism, he said.

Novelist Deepak Budki from Srinagar recited his story ‘Jadon ki Talash (Search of Roots). Khalid Hussain from Jammu said that Kashmiri Pandits who settled in other states like Pandit Brij Narayan Chakbast, Pandit Daya Shankar Naseem, Pandit Ratan Nath Sarshar, Pandit Anand Narayan Mulla and Gulzar Dehlvi etc. played an important role in the development of Urdu language and literature.

Mohd. Nauman Khan and Rafia Muhiuddin also threw light on the contribution of Kashmiri Pandits in the development of Urdu language and literature.

Besides seminars and story recitation, mushaira was held . Poets from across the country including Brij Nath Betab (Jammu), Naeem Akhtar Khadmi (Burhanpur), Kunwar Javed (Kota), Raees Nizami (Ujjain) , Parveen Kaif (Bhopal), Qamar Suroor, Aruna Chauhan (Raipur), Jyoti Azad Khatri (Gwalior) and Sandeep Srivastava (Bhopal) presented their works which appreciated by audience.

The works included ‘ Miro Ghalib ki dil azari nahi ki jati, manch per humse adakari nahi ki jati…,’ ‘Kal Baithe the Dhoop ke jiski ghani chhaon mein …,’ and ‘Khahan to baat kar raha tha khelne ki aag se…’.

The books, published with the financial support of Akademi, were also released on this occasion. Deepak Budki's novel "Apna Apna Sach" and book ``Asri Ruzhanaat'' were also released. Director Culture Aditi Kumar Tripathi , director of the Akademi Nusrat Mehdi were present.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:26 PM IST