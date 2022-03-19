Bhopal: To avoid detection, JMB used advanced technology

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The four arrested alleged members of banned organisation Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh (JMB), were using the high end technology to dodge the Indian police, said the officials.

On March 13 morning the anti terrorist squad (ATS) had arrested four alleged JMB activists- Fazhar Ali (32), Mohammad Aqueel (24), Jahiruddin Pathan (28) and Faizar Junel from Aishbagh area of the state capital. It is alleged that the activists were preparing remote based sleeper cell in Bhopal. Later three more arrests were made one in Bhopal and two were picked from Howrah city of West Bengal.

During the investigations, it has come to fore that the JMB members were using high tech software and hardware for a long time to remain unnoticed for the security agencies.

“They were using special paid software for chatting and thus their chats did not come in the notice of the security agencies, but it failed to escape from the lens of the higher agencies and the module was busted,” said one of the officers privy to the investigations.

Similarly the financial transactions was also done in much concealed manner, the agencies took long to crack the trail. The mobile phones, laptop seized by the ATS have revealed the high-tech software and hardware the module was using.

The officials are also looking people who were in contact of these activists. It is claimed that they had met more than 100 people and tried to influence them with their ideology.

Officials privy to the case claimed that it may take weeks to find out the total number of people involved into the case.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11:13 PM IST