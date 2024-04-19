Bhopal: Tigress Spotted Near Gate Of Pvt Varsity

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress was spotted strolling near the gate of a private university in Chandanpura area in the city on Friday morning. A passerby shot the video of the tigress on his mobile phone, which went viral on social media.

On learning about the presence of a tigress near a private university, a team of forest officers rushed to the spot. By the time forest officials reached there, tigress had left and could not be seen. The forest officials advised the security guards of the university and others living on the campus to avoid stepping out at night.

District Forest Officer Alok Pathak said tigress ( T 123) was sighted near the gate of university at 6 am. “This is the normal timing of movement of feline. This tigress is often spotted with four cubs in the nearby areas. It lives in Kaliasot jungle,” he told Free Press. Sources said as tigress was sighted in morning, university staff and students living on the campus were worried. In past, the same tigress had entered the building of university. Its movement was captured by CCTV cameras.

Leopard not traceable

The forest officials have not traced the leopard, which was spotted on the campus of Bhoj open University on Monday night. Three camera traps and a cage have been installed on the campus and a team of forest employees are keeping watch. The campus residents have been asked not to step out at night and keep the doors and windows closed.