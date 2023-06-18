Bhopal: Tiger N 2 Dies In Territorial Fight In Nauradehi Sanctuary

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger N -2 died in the territorial fight with another tiger in Nauradehi Wild Life Sanctuary situated in Sagar division. The territorial fight took place three to four days back and it was on Friday that N -2 tiger was found dead.

Speaking to Free Press, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wild Life) JS Chouhan said that tiger N 2 was badly injured in the territorial fight with another big cat. It sustained severe wounds on the head. On getting the information, a veterinary team from Panna Tiger Reserve was dispatched to Nauradehi Sanctuary to treat the victim tiger but it could not be saved. Its body was found on Friday.

It is learnt that deceased tiger, which was 12 years old, was famous by the name of Kishan. The territorial fight between N 2 and another tiger took place probably between Singhpur and Nauradehi range.

Efforts were being made by the Nauradehi officials to search the another tiger as there is possibility that it too might have got injured in the furious fight over the territory but so far it could not be sighted. Elephants are being used to search another tiger. The tiger which entered into territorial fight with tiger N 2 is said to be an outsider big cat.

Forest officials said that victim tiger N 2 had deep wounds on head, near eye etc. The veterinary team had treated it after tranquilizing but wounds were so deep that it could not be saved. It’s being said that N 2 tiger was the first tiger of Nauradehi Sanctuary which was shifted their in year 2018. After the death of N -2 now the count of tigers Nauradehi sanctuary has reached to 14.