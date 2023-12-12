Bhopal: Three Who Shot At Friend Held, Paraded | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three men who had shot at their friend over a dispute in Hanumanganj last Wednesday were arrested on Monday. They were also paraded in the area. Hanumanganj police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Bhadoria said accused Jaib, Arman and Unaid had an argument with their friend Mohamamd Khalid who worked at a new scrap yard with his father. At night, when Khalid was on his way home, the trio abused him. As Khalid objected, a heated argument took place between them.

Jaib then pointed pistol at Khalid and shot at him. Khalid received injury on stomach and was hospitalised while the trio fled. On Monday morning, all three were arrested and paraded in the area. Khalid’s condition is reported to be stable, SHO Bhadoria added.

Friend dupes woman of Rs 80 lakh, booked

A 35-year-old woman resident of Shahpura approached police, alleging that her friend from Bengaluru duped her to the tune of Rs 80 lakh by luring her into investing in her trading company. An FIR has been registered in the case.

Shahpura police station TI Raghunath Singh told Free Press that complainant Pooja Saxena (35), a homemaker, approached police, telling them that she had befriended a woman Padma Babu, a native of Bengaluru. In May 2022, Padma offered Saxena to invest Rs 80 lakh in a trading company run by her and her husband in Bengaluru. Saxena agreed, and gave her Rs 80 lakh in three instalments till November 2023.

After receiving money, she stopped taking Saxena’s calls. Realising that she had been duped, Saxena lodged a complaint against Padma at police station. Police investigation is on.