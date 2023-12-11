Bhopal Tent House Owner's Shooting Case: Key Accused In Budhwara Held After Brief Encounter

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch on Sunday late night arrested the third and key accused involved in stabbing and shooting a tent house owner in Budhwara.

The accused Naseem Banne Khan tried to escape police custody at Manubhan Tekri but police shot at him. He sustained bullet wounds on his right shoulder and was referred to the hospital for treatment.

Zone-3 DCP Riyaz Iqbal said Naseem Banne Khan and his two accomplices had attacked a tent house owner Nawaz Riyaz in Budhwara in broad daylight. Two other accused, unnamed by the police, were arrested on December 6 while Khan was on the run. He had threatened Budhwara police station TI CS Rathore that he would kill him and had visited Sehore to intimidate a police jawan. A listed criminal, he has several cases registered against him in Bhopal, Sehore and neighbouring districts.

On Sunday, Khan had posted a photo on social media, in which he had challenged police to arrest him. The crime branch managed to swoop down on him at Khajuri Sadak in Bhopal. As soon as the team reached near Manubhan Tekri in Bhopal, Khan tried to escape. During this, he was shot at in the shoulder and sustained bullet wounds.

He was captured by police and was referred to Hamidia Hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable. DCP Iqbal said hunt was now on to arrest mastermind Amir who issued threats to Riyaz over WhatsApp call in November 2023.