e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Three railway employees suspended over offensive reply to passenger’s query

Tere baap ka kya jata hai, yadi train late hai, employee had told the passenger.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An absurd reply to a passenger query on Railway App “Tere baap ka kya jata hai, yadi train late hai”  has led to suspension of three railway employees in Ratlam Railway division.

The action comes following an abusive reply to a passenger in Ratlam who on the ‘Rails Help App’ had inquired about delay in arrival of a train. The passenger on the APP had sought to know from the railway – how late was the arrival of Golden Temple Mail Express to Ratlam. To this, the railway staffer replied, ‘Tere Bap ka Kya Jata hai Yadi train late hai’. Shocked by the reply, the passenger took up the matter to higher-ups. The railway administration swung into action and suspended three employees of Ratlam’s operations department.

Ratlam division’s public relations officer Khemraj Meena said, “Three employees have been suspended. The reply made on the app was absolutely erroneous and offensive. Further investigation will clarify the matter.”The sacked employees, however, claimed that that App has been hacked.

Read Also
Western Railway observes ‘Sadbhavana Divas'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Three railway employees suspended over offensive reply to passenger’s query

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: BJP's Nilesh Rane apologises after aides mistreat villagers protesting against oil...

Maharashtra: BJP's Nilesh Rane apologises after aides mistreat villagers protesting against oil...

Daughter of right-wing Putin ally Dugin dies in car bombing

Daughter of right-wing Putin ally Dugin dies in car bombing

Mumbai: BMC to build 162 ponds for Ganesh idol immersions

Mumbai: BMC to build 162 ponds for Ganesh idol immersions

Swine flu on the rise in Thane; death toll reaches 14

Swine flu on the rise in Thane; death toll reaches 14

Another poster war underway in Karnataka over cut-out of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna

Another poster war underway in Karnataka over cut-out of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna