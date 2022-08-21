Bhopal: Three railway employees suspended over offensive reply to passenger’s query

Representative Pic | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An absurd reply to a passenger query on Railway App “Tere baap ka kya jata hai, yadi train late hai” has led to suspension of three railway employees in Ratlam Railway division.

The action comes following an abusive reply to a passenger in Ratlam who on the ‘Rails Help App’ had inquired about delay in arrival of a train. The passenger on the APP had sought to know from the railway – how late was the arrival of Golden Temple Mail Express to Ratlam. To this, the railway staffer replied, ‘Tere Bap ka Kya Jata hai Yadi train late hai’. Shocked by the reply, the passenger took up the matter to higher-ups. The railway administration swung into action and suspended three employees of Ratlam’s operations department.

Ratlam division’s public relations officer Khemraj Meena said, “Three employees have been suspended. The reply made on the app was absolutely erroneous and offensive. Further investigation will clarify the matter.”The sacked employees, however, claimed that that App has been hacked.