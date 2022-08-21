Western Railway observes ‘Sadbhavana Divas'

‘Sadbhavana Divas’ was observed over Western Railway on 18th August 2022. Prakash Butani – General Manager (Incharge) of Western Railway administered the ‘Sadbhavana Pledge’ at Headquarter Building, Churchgate to all Railway officers and staff.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, on this occasion, Butani emphasized upon the need to work as a team with the common goal for the progress of Indian Railways & to ensure social harmony and respect towards all religions. The ceremony was attended by Principal Heads of Departments, officers and staff of Western Railway. ‘Sadbhavana Pledge’ was also administered in all the divisions of Western Railway by their respective Divisional Railway Managers.