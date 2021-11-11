Bhopal: Three officials shunted out for Kamla Nehru Hospital tragedy, CPA jr engineer suspended

Bhopal: Axe fell on Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, dean, Hamidia Hospital superintendent and Kamala Nehru Hospital director in the wake of the fire tragedy that claimed lives of at least six kids on Monday night, as per announcement made by medical education minister Vishwas Sarang.

The trio was divested of their responsibilities, while a Capital project administration (CPA) sub-engineer was suspended on Wednesday by their parental departments.

The officials include dean Dr Jiten Shukla, superintendent Dr Lokendra Dave and director KK Dubey, the director and junior engineer Awadhesh Bhadauria.

The state government also withdrew responsibility of maintenance work at Kamala Nehru Hospital from CPA and assigned the task to the PWD.

Addressing a meeting of officials and ministers concerned, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that all facts related to the incident would be brought before the public.

"The government has nothing to hide in this case," he added.

Chouhan reiterated that the incident was a case of criminal negligence. "The guilty will be removed. Action will be taken against them and no guilty will be spared," said the CM.

The minister said several other measures were being undertaken to ensure that there was no recurrence of such an incident.

Kamala Nehru Hospital is situated on Gandhi Medical College and its teaching hospital- Hamidia Hospital premises.

Though the medical college governs Kamala Nehru Hospital, Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation department manages the affairs of the hospital.

The CM said, "A campaign would be launched in the state to avoid such incidents in future. It should be made mandatory for the government and private hospitals to conduct fire and electric safety audit within the time limit. All district collectors will review the fire and electric safety and other rescue and security arrangements of all hospitals and medical colleges in their districts in the next 10 days."

The CM said the system of management and treatment would be separated so that doctors in government hospitals can focus completely on treatment. A separate cadre would be created for the management and maintenance of the hospitals.

He said in health institutions where oxygen was available, the staff would be specially made aware about the operation of oxygen and training would be given.

The CM said Medical Education Department would have its own civil wing, which would take care of the medical college and its associated hospitals. The maintenance work in Kamala Nehru Hospital was with the CPA.

New appointments

BHOPAL: The state government on Wednesday evening appointed Gandhi Medical College professor Dr Arvind Rai as Gandhi Medical College dean, Dr Deepak Maravi as superintendent of Hamidia hospital and Dr Sanjay Jain as director of Kamala Nehru hospital. Rai will replace Dr Jiten Shukla. Dr Maravi has been appointed in place of Dr Lokendra Dave while Dr Jain will replace Dr KK Dubey. Earlier in the day, three officials were removed from their posts following the fire tragedy at Kamala Nehru Hospital.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 02:04 AM IST