Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 07:12 PM IST

Bhopal Hospital Fire Tragedy: No action, only officials removed, register FIR for culpable homicide, says ex-CM Kamal Nath

CM should have immediately sought resignation of medical education minister and registered FIR against officials responsible for culpable homicide, says PCC chief Kamal Nath
Staff Reporter
PCC chief Kamal Nath during his visit to Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP

BHOPAL: PCC Chief Kamal Nath has said that the state government has only removed dean, hospital superintendent and director from the hospital. Only one junior engineer from the CPA has been suspended.

“Government in the name of strict action has only removed the officials whereas CM should have immediately sought resignation of the medical education minister and registered FIR against officials responsible for culpable homicide,” said former CM Kamal Nath.

Instead of bringing reality before people, the state government is working to hide death figures. It did the same during corona. Reality about availability of fertilizers, coal shortage, electricity shortage is concealed from the people of state.

Instead of admitting his mistake, the Shivraj government is trying to hide facts and save people responsible for the incident. “Shivraj is in the habit of visiting places even on the smallest of pretexts but didn’t visit the hospital after such a big tragedy, probably because there are no elections here,” said Nath.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 07:12 PM IST
