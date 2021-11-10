Madhya Pradesh: 14 kids died in Kamla Nehru fire incident, government hiding real figures, claims Congress

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has alleged that 14 children died in the major fire that broke out at paediatric ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital late Monday night.

A delegation of Congress members visited the hospital Wednesday morning and obtained the list of children admitted there and those who lost lives in that incident.

Congressmen who visited the hospital included former medical education minister Dr Vijay Laxmi Sadho, president of media department and MLA Jitu Patwari, former minister PC Sharma and Bhopal MLA Arif Masood.

Jitu Patwari produced the list of children who were admitted to the SNCU on that day and the children who died. “The doctors on duty and hospital administration provided us the complete list of children admitted there. According to their list, 14 children have died till now,” said Patwari.

"Is the government hiding death figures to avoid giving of compensation on deaths?" he quipped.

Bhopal is mourning and the BJP government is in a festive mood making preparations for the arrival of PM Narendra Modi on 15 November. “Congress demands that PM should cancel his visit as Bhopal is mourning after such a tragic incident,” said Patwari.

Taking strong objection over the kind inquiry constituted by the government, Patwari said that principal secretary Mohammad Suleman was under the scanner and he will head the inquiry. This is ridiculous. The inquiry should be done by a sitting judge of the High Court and medical education minister Vishwas Sarang should resign, he added.

Patwari also asked about the inquiry reports in previous fire incidents that broke out in Chhatarpur Hospital and MY Hospital in Indore.

Congress said that the hospital should have invited a media briefing to give details on the incident.

Medical education minister during 15 months Congress regime, Vijay Laxmi Sadho said that administration part of running the hospital is government’s responsibility therefore government and medical education minister Vishwas Sarang is guilty of children’s death.

“Another interesting fact that came to light is that various contracts related to maintenance of the hospital were given to Gujarat-based companies. These companies often stop working when their payments are due,” said Sadho.

She said that during the Congress regime she created three posts for hospital management in all government hospitals across the state.

Bhopal MLA Arif Masood said that he had reached the spot within minutes of the incident but the hospital administration and government were busy hiding the death figures instead of saving innocent lives.

“I had suggested shifting the children immediately to nearby private hospitals. They could have been saved but the administration was busy in cover-up operations,” said Masood.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 03:06 PM IST