Bhopal: Three Of A Family Booked For Harassing Woman For Dowry In Nishatpura

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman residing in Nishatpura locality of the city has approached the police, levelling allegations of dowry harassment against her husband and in-laws. The victim woman has even alleged that her father-in-law has raped her on multiple occasions, the police said.

The police added that investigations are ongoing in the case.

Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey said that the survivor woman is aged 24.

She got married to a man residing in Nishatpura in May 2023. Some days after the marriage, her husband and in-laws began demanding Rs 2 lakh from her as dowry.

In addition to this, the woman’s father-in-law, on finding her alone in the house, often used to violate her allegedly. When the woman was unable to bear the torture anymore, she mustered courage and approached the Nishatpura police, who have lodged a complaint against the survivor woman’s husband, brother-in-law and father-in-law.

The case is being probed, after which the accused trio shall be arrested soon, SHO Dubey said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)