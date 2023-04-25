Bhopal: Three killed as speeding truck rams auto-rickshaw in Berasia

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and three injured after their auto-rickshaw was hit by a speeding truck in Berasia area on Monday morning, police said. The three persons died on the spot, while two others and the auto-rickshaw driver sustained injuries. Station house officer (SHO) of Berasia police station, Girish Tripathi said that the incident took place at Kulhor crossing on Vidisha road on Vidisha road, at around 10:34 am on Monday. The police have registered a case against the truck driver, who fled from the scene after the accident.

A speeding truck rammed into an auto rickshaw from behind, following which three persons in the auto identified as Habib (55), Pawan Jatav (26) and Mohan Jatav (38) died. Auto driver and two other passengers were grievously injured. After the collision, the truck dragged the auto rickshaw upto a distance of 50 metres. The locals and passersby extricate all the persons from the auto rickshaw.

Leaving the truck, its driver fled from the spot. After being informed, the cops rushed to the spot and seized the truck. The injured were referred to Hamidia hospital. A probe has been launched into the case to trace the accused truck driver and arrest him, SHO Tripathi said.